CLEVELAND — A rough start to the boys soccer season is a distant memory for the Greater Atlanta Christian boys soccer team.
The Spartans defeated fifth-ranked White County 3-2 Tuesday to reach the quarterfinals of the Class AAA state playoffs. After an 0-5-1 start eventually slipped to 1-7-1, they have won five games in a row and six of their last seven.
GAC plays at Pierce County in the Elite Eight.
