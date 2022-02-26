urgent Greater Atlanta Christian boys lose at Groves in second round From Staff Reports Feb 26, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GARDEN CITY — Greater Atlanta Christian’s boys basketball season ended Saturday with a 54-44 loss at Groves in the second round of the Class AAA state playoffs. The Spartans, who finish the season with a 23-7 record, were tied 39-39 after three quarters before Groves (18-5) outscored them 16-6 in the final quarter. Recommended for you +29 PHOTOS: Dacula vs. Bradwell Institute Girls Basketball, Class AAAAAA Second Round Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. 