NORCROSS — Joseph Rose had four goals and an assist, and Na’im Moss had three goals and three assists Wednesday in Greater Atlanta Christian’s 19-0 win over George Walton in the first round of the Class AAAAA-A boys lacrosse playoffs.
The Spartans also got three goals each from Parker Quisling and Mason Duriez, and a shutout from goalies Quad Williams and Tyler Bragg.
Aidan Bailey, Eli Keadey and Wyatt Keadey combined to go 21-for-22 on faceoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.