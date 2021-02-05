Both Greater Atlanta Christian swimming and diving teams had state runner-up finishes Thursday in the Class AAA-A state championship meet at Georgia Tech.
The Spartans finished behind longtime power Westminster in both divisions.
Westminster won the girls meet with 541 points, well ahead of GAC’s 219. Mount Paran and Oconee County tied for third at 156. Wesleyan finished eighth at 101, and Hebron was 26th at 32. Providence was 32nd with 11.
In the boys meet, Westminster’s winning total was 462, GAC was second at 260.5 and Mount Vernon was third at 220. Wesleyan took 10th at 129, Providence was 21st at 33 and Hebron was 29th at 21.
“I am extremely grateful that we were able to have a season this year and have everyone healthy at the state meet,” GAC coach Emily Krug said. “I am happy with the Improvement from both squads. We have a great group of seniors and am excited for the future of our GAC program.”
GAC’s boys, fourth last year, jumped up two spots this season thanks to three top relays and Trey Carter, who had a pair of top individual finishes. Carter was state runner-up in the 500-yard freestyle (4 minutes, 34.34 seconds) and fourth in the 200 free (1:40.62).
Carter swam on two third-place relays, including a 200 free relay that broke the school record with a time of 1:27.02. He was joined on that relay by Davis Keller, Alex Winsness and Parker Wagnon.
In the 200 medley relay, Carter, Will Trocchi, Keller and Seth McGaughey swam to third (1:38.45). The Spartans’ 400 free relay of Winsness, Charlie Davis, Luke Bussenius and Trocchi took fifth (3:20.81).
Winsness placed sixth in the 50 free (21.61), and Keller was seventh in the 100 free (48.86).
The GAC girls got two, top-eight finishes each from Katharine Alsobrook, Mitsue Ostapiuk and Rachel Todebush. Those three joined Jenna Jackovich on a state runner-up 200 medley relay (1:51.12) and on a third-place 200 free relay (1:41.02).
GAC’s 400 free relay of Grace Niolon-Kachur, Ella Wiseman, Kara Newstreet and Gia-An Maynard placed sixth (3:58.52).
Alsobrook was third in the 500 free (5:12.05) and seventh in the 200 free (1:58.68), Ostapiuk was third in the 50 free (23.82) and seventh in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.75) and Todebush was fourth in the 500 free (5:12.09) and sixth in the 100 breast (1:07.11).
Wesleyan’s girls team got a great meet from Carson Schiller, who was state runner-up in the 100 free (52.45) and fifth in the 50 free (24.08).
Hebron’s Jessie Parish, also a key player on the Lions’ state-ranked girls basketball team, was sixth in the 100 backstroke (58.39) and eighth in the 100 butterfly (58.85).
