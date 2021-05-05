BLACKSHEAR — Greater Atlanta Christian’s boys soccer team moved into the Class AAA Final Four with a 5-1 win over ninth-ranked Pierce County on Wednesday.
Alex Gomas and Joshua Gonzalez scored two goals each for the Spartans, who also got a goal from Mac Vargas.
GAC plays at Coahulla Creek in next week’s semifinals.
