CARROLLTON — The Greater Atlanta Christian boys cross country team finished sixth Friday in the Class AAA state championship meet.
Noah Warner (30th, 18:10.23), Alex Craig (34th, 18:17.56) and Parker Hallock (35th, 18:20.13) led the Spartans with a trio of top-35 finishes. Also in the top 100 were Addison Alsobrook (43rd, 18:35.95), Trey Wooley (83rd, 19:26.32) and Colton Harsh (92nd, 19:46.99).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.