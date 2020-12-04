NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian used a punishing ground attack and a suffocating defense to defeat North Hall 33-0 in the Class AAA football playoffs Friday night.
The Spartans (11-0) advance to next week’s quarterfinals where they will host Appling County in the quarterfinals.
“A dominant win,” GAC head coach Tim Hardy said. “Our defense was just lights out. We completely shut down their running game. You do that, give yourself some short fields and put it in the end zone and we’re moving on to Round 3.”
North Hall received the opening kickoff and was unable to gain a first down. Punting into the robust wind of the first quarter, the short punt was caught and returned by the Spartans' Brooks Miller for 10 yards to the Trojans’ 36. Six plays later, Deymon Fleming kept the ball up the middle on the read option and scored from the eight. Branan Rountree’s extra point lifted GAC to an early 7-0 lead.
The Trojans failed to net a first down on their next possession and after the punt, the Spartans began the next possession on their own 47. Moving deep into North Hall territory, the drive was thwarted when Fleming was hit and lost the fumble.
The turnover didn’t hurt as the Spartans defense stiffened and a low snap along with a shank of the North Hall punt gave GAC its next possession on the Trojans 39. Two plays later, GAC’s Marcus Wilson took the handoff over left guard, broke through the line, shimmied to his right and found an opening to score from 25 yards. The extra point gave the home team a 14-0 lead as the first quarter ended.
The advantage held until midway through the second quarter when the Spartans once again rode the rushing game deep into North Hall territory. Fleming again capped the drive, this time by bullying his way in from three yards out. The Spartans took the 21-0 lead to the halftime locker room.
In the first half, GAC totaled 131 yards rushing and 26 yards passing for a total of 157. North Hall, which had rode its rushing attack to its first round win over North Murray was stymied, held to just 70 yards on 21 carries for an average of 3.3 yards per carry.
GAC added to its lead in the third quarter when Fleming found Miller streaking from left to right across the goal line and the completion for the touchdown from 27 yards increased its advantage to 27-0. On North Hall’s next offensive play, the Spartans forced a fumble which was recovered by the Spartans’ Hudson Higgins on the Trojans’ 18. Two plays later, Wilson galloped in from 11 yards out to snuff out any North Hall hopes for a second half rally.
Hardy and his charges now turn its attention to the quarterfinals.
“I know Appling County is an athletic and well-coached team, we need to be ready and prepared for a big game,” Hardy said.
GAC 33, North Hall 0
North Hall 0 0 0 0 – 0
GAC 14 7 12 0 – 33
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
GAC: Deymon Fleming 8 run (Branan Rountree kick) 7:30
GAC: Marcus Wilson 25 run (Rountree kick) 2:45
Second Quarter
GAC: Fleming 3 run (Rountree kick) 6:53
Third Quarter
GAC: Brooks Miller 27 pass from Fleming (kick failed) 6:40
GAC: Wilson 11 run (kick failed) 5:50
Fourth Quarter
None
