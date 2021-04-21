ATLANTA — Greater Atlanta Christian locked up the Region 5-AAA baseball championship Wednesday with a 4-3 win at Westminster.
Rhett Wells and Ford Hallock teamed up to hold the Westminster hitters in check. Wells pitched four innings without allowing an earned run, striking out five and giving up two hits. Hallock got the win after three innings of hitless relief with four strikeouts.
GAC was led offensively by Collin Helms (2-for-4, triple, RBI), Tyler Holsworth (2-for-4, double, RBI) and Aaron Hobson (2-for-3, triple).
