NORCROSS — For the second consecutive year, Greater Atlanta Christian will put its baseball season on the line in Game 3 of the Class AAA Sweet 16.
The top-seeded Spartans split Wednesday’s second-round doubleheader with No. 3 seed Long County at Hester Field. GAC defended its home diamond with a 5-2 win in the series opener before dropping the nightcap, 5-1, to earn a split.
GAC rode the arm of southpaw Rhett Wells to victory in Game 1. Early woes put the Spartans in a hole in Game 2, however, and the offense was unable to provide enough run support to back up a dominant bullpen outing.
With the season on the line Thursday, the Spartans will continue trusting the motto that has carried them to this point.
“Don’t flinch. That’s been the message every day,” GAC head coach Josh Lee said. “Don’t flinch, don’t hesitate. You’ve just got to trust your training and go 1-0.”
First pitch for Game 3 between the Spartans and Blue Tide is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
Game 1: GAC 5, Long County 2
Speed on the basepaths served the Blue Tide well early in the series opener.
Long County’s Shannon Filkins smoked a two-out double to the left-field corner in the second inning. During the ensuing at-bat, Filkins took off for third base on a steal attempt. He induced an error from GAC catcher Collin Helms, whose throw down the line sailed into shallow left field to allow Filkins to trot home and make it 1-0.
It took just one inning for the Spartans to answer.
With two outs recorded in the second, Helms made up for his gaffe behind the dish by lining an RBI single back up the middle. Aaron Hobson followed with a two-run double to right-center to give GAC a 3-1 advantage.
With a lead in tow, Wells delivered a brilliant gem on the mound for the Spartans. He went the distance, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits en route to the win.
“That’s Rhett Wells. That’s what you’re going to get. I feel very confident when he’s got the ball,” Lee said. “He goes out there pounding the zone with strikes. He mixes in a great breaking ball and misses some barrels. I’m really proud of him.”
GAC provided Wells with additional run support in the form of Noah Deas scoring on a wild pitch and Helms plating a runner with an RBI single.
Game 2: Long County 5, GAC 1
The Blue Tide jumped back in front early once again Wednesday night.
After loading the bases with just one out away, Joseph Cammack worked the count full before drawing a walk that forced in a run. A wild pitch scored the game’s second run. A fielder’s choice and subsequent late throw home scored a third.
GAC right-hander Graham Stogner was taken off the mound after facing six batters and recording just one out. Long County plated another run on a groundout, exiting the first inning with a 4-0 lead.
Sawyer Crum came on to pitch in relief for the Spartans and shoved for 6 1/3 innings. He kept the Blue Tide bats at bay, but the GAC offense was unable to produce enough timely hitting to work its way back into the game.
The Spartans stranded the bases loaded in both the third and fourth innings with only one run — Hobson’s RBI double to left field — to show for it. They left a total of eight runners on the basepaths in Game 2.
“We got a little bit behind, kind of shot ourselves in the foot a little bit,” Lee said. “Squared some balls up right at some people, and the balls just didn’t fall for us in Game 2. But I like where we’re at going into the series finale.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.