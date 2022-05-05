NORCROSS — A parade of doubles moved Greater Atlanta Christian’s baseball team into the Class AAA state quarterfinals for the first time since 2017.
The Spartans recorded eight doubles as part of a 12-run, 14-hit outburst in a 12-2 victory over Long County in the rubber game of their second-round series.
The first two games were low-scoring affairs with GAC taking the opener 5-1 before falling 5-2 in the nightcap, but the Spartans only needed three innings on Thursday to match their entire offensive output on Wednesday thanks to its depth.
Eight of the 10 Spartans who stepped to the plate in the contest recorded at least one hit, and seven drove in at least one run. Designated hitter Noah Deas drove in one run in each of his three plate appearances, and starting pitcher Conrad Cason also knocked in three runs to go along with five innings of five-hit work on the mound. First baseman Graham Stogner plated two runs, and the quartet of Collin Helms, Camden Helms, Rhett Wells and Tyler Holsworth each added one RBI to the home tally.
“Last night we hit the ball well in Game 2 and just didn’t see any fall,” GAC head coach Josh Lee said. “Baseball works that way where the game rewards hard contact, and we got them to drop today. It was a great day swinging the bats.”
The action started in the bottom of the first inning when Collin Helms led off the game with a double into the gap in right-center field, and his brother Camden drove him home two batters later with a one-hopper off the wall in left. Deas doubled the lead with a single through the right side of the infield, giving Cason an early cushion.
The Mississippi State-committed sophomore was efficient all afternoon, needing just 59 pitches to get through his five innings. This included a 1-2-3 third inning on eight pitches and a perfect fifth inning with only five tosses, getting his team’s hot bats back up to the plate in short order.
“It’s a good start just to come back from after what happened during (the first round series against) East Forsyth,” Cason said. “It’s just good to come back here and close it out to get the win.”
The Spartans narrowly eked out a pair of one-run wins in that opening round series and were facing elimination in the second round, but a string of third-inning doubles made sure this would be a stress-free Game 3.
Already leading 2-0, GAC led off the third inning with four consecutive doubles to plate three runs, and they came in all varieties. Camden Helms hit one to right field, Stogner hit a ground-rule double that skipped over the wall in left, Deas drove one into the gap and Cason drove one down the left field line. A Wells triple broke up the double streak while making it 6-0 in the process, but Collin Helms hit his second two-bagger in three innings to drive in Wells for the seventh run.
By the time the winning was over it was 8-0 GAC, and the possibility of ending the game early by taking a 10-run lead entered the fold.
Long County did fight back to plate two runs in the fourth inning thanks to three singles and a throwing error and had a chance to draw even closer with runners on the corners and only one out, but Cason recorded a strikeout and a groundout to end the threat and keep his pitch count down. After his five-pitch fifth, his team had a chance to walk the game off with a four-run inning.
“That’s what you do in a Game 3 win-or-go-home situation,” Lee said about Cason. “He just attacked the zone and trusted his defense to make plays behind him. We made the routine plays, and for Conrad, I can’t speak enough to the confidence of just going out there as a sophomore, pounding the zone with strikes and trusting his defense.”
A Deas RBI single and a Cason two-run single inched GAC towards victory at 11-2, and finally with two outs and two strikes in the fifth inning, Holsworth delivered the knockout blow on an opposite field single over the second baseman’s glove.
GAC is now into the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2017, and will travel to Pike County for a best-of-three series beginning on Tuesday afternoon.
“Going on the road we’re going to prepare like we always do,” Cason said. “It’s a quicker recovery since the game is on Tuesday, and it’ll be fun going down there. Hopefully we can get the win.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.