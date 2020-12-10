Appling County Pirates (1-AAA)
Coach: Rick Tomberlin
Record: 9-1
Last week: Beat Upson-Lee 61-7
Greater Atlanta Christian Spartans (5-AAA)
Coach: Tim Hardy
Record: 11-0
Last week: Beat North Hall 33-0
Both GAC and Appling County have impressed through two rounds of the Class AAA playoffs — GAC has won by 30 and 33 points, Appling by 29 and 54 — but the road gets tougher for both in Friday’s quarterfinals.
Appling is led by one of the state’s most accomplished coaches in Tomberlin, who won three state titles at Washington County (1994, 1996-97) and has 270 career wins. Now in his third season at Appling, he has the team trending upward behind a speedy defense led by 6-foot-6, 225-pound Darris Smith, who committed a week ago to Georgia. Smith is a four-star prospect in the 247Sports.com composite rankings, which have him as the No. 27 junior in Georgia.
As good as that defense is, the Pirates have an offense that has produced 42 and 61 points in the first two rounds of the postseason. They average 43.5 points.
“They’ve got a really talented team and Rick Tomberlin’s been around a long time and is a very successful coach,” Hardy said. “He’s done an outstanding job. He’s a first-class coach and runs a first-class program. They’re led by their running attack and they are pretty prolific with a bunch of guys touching the ball who are explosive players. And they have a variety of ways they get them the ball.”
GAC doesn’t have a flashy Georgia commit, but the Spartans also have looked good in their playoff wins. Marcus Wilson (14 rushes, 90 yards, two touchdowns), quarterback Deymon Fleming (seven rushes, 66 yards, two TDs) and Brooks Miller (four catches, 67 yards, TD) were among last week’s offensive standouts. Meanwhile, the GAC defense allowed North Hall only 67 rushing yards and zero passing yards in the second round. The Spartans’ Joseph Rose had nine tackles, Hudson Higgins had six tackles and Aidan Bailey had six tackles to lead the shutout.
The Spartans know a big challenge awaits, but they expect it at this point.
“It’s what a quarterfinal matchup should be,” Hardy said. “In 3A, the final eight are eight of the top nine teams (in the rankings). No one leaked through. This is the real deal.”
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
Location: Greater Atlanta Christian School
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.