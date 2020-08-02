Former Greater Atlanta Christian standout Isaiah Wilkins has signed a professional basketball contract with Ratiopharm, a German club, for the 2020-21 season.
Wilkins, 24, played the 2019-20 season with Polpharma in the Polish EBL League. He averaged 10 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.7 steals and 1 block.
The 6-foot-8 forward was a four-year college player at Virginia, where he was the ACC Defensive Player of the Year as a senior in 2018. He spent the 2018-19 season with the Greensboro Swarm of the NBA G League after doing undrafted by NBA teams. He averaged 4.4 points, 4 rebounds and 1.8 assists with the Swarm.
