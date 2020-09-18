Gwinnett grads Wanya Morris and Jake Camarda were named to the 2020 Preseason Coaches All-Southeastern Conference Football Team this week.
Morris, a Grayson grad, is an offensive tackle at Tennessee. Camarda, a Norcross grad, is Georgia’s punter. Both were second-team selections.
