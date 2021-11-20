ALPHARETTA — Friday night’s Class AAAAAAA second-round matchup between Grayson and host Denmark was won and lost in the third quarter.
With the Rams holding a slim 5-0 lead at halftime after some missed opportunities to extend drives, Grayson head football coach Adam Carter challenged his team to come out strong in the third quarter.
That they did.
Grayson scored two touchdowns and added their second field goal of the night to take a commanding 21-0 late in the third quarter and that was enough to hold off the Danes down the stretch and secure a 35-21 win to advance into the Class AAAAAAA Elite Eight.
“I told them we had to come out in the second half and play much better and they responded,” Carter said. “I was proud of them in the third quarter. I challenged them at the half. I told them we didn’t play very well (in the first half) and they responded.”
Grayson quarterback Rayne Fry finished his night with 181 yards passing and a pair of touchdowns while the Ram defense held the Danes to just two scores and was responsible for eight points of their own after recovering a fumble in the end zone and forcing a safety.
On a night where the Rams weren’t able to rely on their running game to carry them to victory, Carter said he was pleased with the way Fry performed in a hostile road environment.
“Rayne threw some good balls tonight,” Carter said. “We have to help him a little bit more. When you can run the football, you can open up some of those throws. So for us to be able to throw it and complete it is huge for us offensively.”
The Rams came up empty on their first drive of the night after stalling out at midfield, but a great punt pinned the Danes at the 7-yard line.
A false start, a rush of zero yards and an incomplete pass set up the Danes with a third-and-13 from their own 4-yard line and the Rams defense made them pay.
Danes quarterback Jacob Nelson took the snap standing in his end zone and after sprinting out to his right looking for an open receiver, the sophomore was wrapped up by Rams linebacker Jalen Smith leading to a safety for the Rams.
Grayson got the ball back following the safety and started with great field position at the Denmark 45 after a short kick and a solid return.
Finding some momentum on offense, the Rams converted a pair of third downs, the first on a 5-yard completion from Fry to receiver Kai Banks, and the second on a 1-yard rush from JoJo Stone, who lined up at quarterback and called his own number.
The third down conversions set the Rams up with a first-and-goal from the Danes 10-yard line, but a stingy Dane defense forced a short 30-yard field goal attempt from Jimmy Gonzalez.
Gonzalez banged the kick down the middle to give the Rams a 5-0 lead with 5:36 remaining in the first quarter.
After a pair of failed offensive drives from each team, it was the Danes who found themselves in a position to score the first touchdown for either team after a pair of big plays.
Starting the drive at their own 17-yard line, a 26-yard gain on third-and-2 pushed the ball into Ram territory for the first time on the night. That was followed up with gains of 15 and 11, respectively to move the Danes into the red zone.
But just like what had happed to the Ram offense earlier in the night, the Rams defense flipped the script and one upped the Danes.
With the Danes facing a third-and-8 from The Ram 18-yard line, Nelson was intercepted on a pass intended for the end zone by Jayson Allen to preserve the Rams' 5-0 lead.
The big offensive play eluded the Rams in the first half.
A pair of drops on third down attempts with the Rams at midfield led to punts. Solid defense from the Rams, however, kept the Danes scoreless for the remainder of the half and the Rams went into halftime leading 5-0.
The big plays for the Rams came in the third quarter in all three phases.
A quick three-and-out from the Danes led to Grayson's first touchdown of the night. Setting up shop at the Dane 40-yard line, Fry threw his easiest pass of the night on third-and-7 when he hit a wide-open Jaylon Milan on a pass down the middle of the field for a touchdown.
“I saw the safeties down low, so I just knew pre-snap that (Milan) was most likely going to be open,” Fry said. “He was that open and I just threw it.”
Seconds later, the Rams forced a fumble on the ensuing kickoff and recovered it to set up another short field goal from Gonzalez, extending their lead to 14-0 with 7:29 left in the third quarter.
The fourth forced three-and-out by the Grayson defense set up another score for the Rams.
Starting at their own 26-yard line, the Rams marched 74 yards on 10 plays and scored on a 5-yard run out of the wildcat by running back Joseph Taylor. After struggling to extend drives for much of the night, the long touchdown drive gave the Rams a comfortable 21-0 lead with 2:41 left in the third.
Denmark avoided the shutout early in the fourth quarter when they drove 60 yards on eight plays and converted a fourth-and-goal with a 6-yard touchdown pass.
With Grayson's lead trimmed to two touchdowns, 21-7, a long kickoff return from Mumu Bin-Wahad, and a personal foul on the Danes gave the Rams great field position on their next drive from the Dane 38.
Facing a third-and-8 and looking to put the game away, Fry delivered his best pass of the night, a dart to Banks, who after making a couple of Dane defenders miss, raced into the end zone for a 36-yard score. A Gonzalez extra point gave the Rams a commanding 28-7 lead with just over eight minutes remaining in the game.
The Danes made things interesting in the last six minutes when a pick-six and a subsequent onside kick recovery for the Danes gave the hosts new life trailing 28-14.
Deep inside Grayson territory, Denmark cut Grayon's lead in half when Nelson delivered a beautiful pass into the back right corner of the end zone for 20-yard score.
Just like that, the Grayson lead had evaporated to just seven points, 28-21 with 4:40 left, but that would be as close as the Danes could get.
The Danes did manage to get the ball back on offense trailing by seven, but thanks to a beautiful 52-yard punt by Devin Wright that was downed at the Dane 3-yard line, the Danes never had a chance.
Facing a fourth-and-3 from their own 10-yard line, Nelson was stripped and the ball was recovered in the end zone by Gavin Graham for a touchdown.
“We kind of laid down in the fourth,” Carter said. “That’s frustrating. You have a chance to get the game under control and just to let it slide like that is frustrating. But we came out on top.”
The Rams will now travel to Roswell next Friday night in what Carter is expecting to be a tough battle.
