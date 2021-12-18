urgent Grayson's Savannah White commits to Georgia Military softball From Staff Reports Dec 18, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Savannah White Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Grayson senior Savannah White committed Saturday to the Georgia Military College softball program. White, a catcher and corner infielder, helped the Rams to the second round of the state playoffs in 2021. Recommended for you +9 PHOTOS: Atlanta Hawks distribute gifts to underserved youth at holiday party Photos: Kat Goduco Photography Click for more. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sports Newsletter Get daily sports headlines from across Gwinnett County, including high school, professional and college news delivered to your email inbox. Please enter a valid email address. 