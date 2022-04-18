urgent Grayson's Sariya Henry commits to Lenoir-Rhyne From Staff Reports Apr 18, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Grayson senior Sariya Henry committed recently to the Lenoir-Rhyne University (N.C.) women’s basketball program. Henry, a 6-foot wing, led the Rams to a 22-6 record and the state playoffs last season. Recommended for you +40 ON THE MARKET: Outdoor kitchen, backyard area make this Sugar Hill home the perfect summer hangout spot This four-bedroom, four-bathroom, 3,802-square foot home in Sugar Hill is listed on Zillow for $699,000. Click for more. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. 