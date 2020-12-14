Grayson senior Samantha Smith has committed to the Florida Southwestern State College softball program.
Smith is a three-year starter who has played first base, DP, third base and pitcher. In 101 games, she hit .310 with 50 RBIs, 39 runs, six home runs, a .390 on-base percentage and a .454 slugging percentage. She is the daughter of Charles and Kim Smith.
