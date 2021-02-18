Grayson junior Rylee Summers committed this week to the Converse College (S.C.) fastpitch softball program.
Summers, a pitcher and first baseman, hit .417 with a double, two RBIs, three runs, a .462 on-base percentage and a .500 slugging percentage last season for the Rams’ state playoff team. She is the daughter of Tim and Jennifer Summers.
