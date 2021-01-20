©Dale Zanine 2020_10_3000389.JPG
Buy Now

Grayson's Phil Mafah (26) runs for a touchdown against Parkview during an Oct. 31 game at Grayson High School.

 Dale Zanine

Class AAAAAAA state champion Grayson earned two of the three top awards on the All-Region 4-AAAAAAA Football Team, selected by the league’s coaches.

Rams running back Phil Mafah was Offensive Player of the Year, and defensive back Jayvian Allen was Defensive Player of the Year. Newton two-way star Nyland Green was named Region Player of the Year.

The full all-region team is as follows:

First-Team Offense

QB Dylan Lonergan, Brookwood

RB Cody Brown, Parkview

RB Khoreem Miller, South Gwinnett

WR Jared Brown, Parkview

WR Denylon Morrissette, Brookwood

WR Jamal Haynes, Grayson

WR Jaden Smith, Grayson

WR Corey Johnston, South Gwinnett

TE Stone Bonner, Brookwood

OL Johnnie Brown, Parkview

OL Ryan Young, Brookwood

OL Garrett Brophy, Grayson

OL Tyzen Wilkerson, Grayson

OL Ty VanHassel, South Gwinnett

OL Aristotle Henson, South Gwinnett

K Dan Le-Hernandez, Brookwood

First-Team Defense

DL Victoine Brown, Grayson

DL Elijah Johnson, South Gwinnett

DL Justin Benton, Newton

DL Tahjae Mullix, Newton

DL Noah Collins, Grayson

LB Grady Bryant, Grayson

LB Fernando Sanchez, Grayson

LB D.J. Johnson, South Gwinnett

LB Princeton Brown, Brookwood

DB Quincy Bryant, Parkview

DB Ronnie Hamrick, Parkview

DB Marquis Groves-Killebrew, Brookwood

DB Mumu Bin Wahad, Grayson

DB Andre Stewart, Brookwood

P Kyree Matheyson, South Gwinnett

Second-Team Offense

QB Colin Houck, Parkview; RB Tyler Curtis, Parkview; RB Alexander Diggs, Brookwood; WR Nigel Hussey, South Gwinnett; WR Conley Davis, Brookwood; WR Sam M’Bake, Brookwood; WR Zion Taylor, Parkview; TE Armond Anderson, South Gwinnett; OL Keyshawn Blackstock, Newton; OL Jackson Walls, Parkview; OL J.T. Hill, Brookwood; OL Oro Avery, Newton; OL Arbab Elsayed, Parkview; OL Alvin Nguyen, Brookwood; K Tyler Parnell, Parkview

Second-Team Defense

DL Torren Coppage, Parkview; DL David Patterson, Parkview; DL Malachi Arnett, Newton; DL Xavier McDowell, South Gwinnett; DL Jaidan Jackson, Grayson; DL Jackson Schulz, Brookwood; LB Brian Day, Parkview; LB Caleb Grant, Parkview; LB Jordan Davenport, Brookwood; LB Michael Haynes, Brookwood; DB Darius Green, Newton; DB Nijay Willis, Newton; DB Audavion Collins, Newton; DB Jay Wilson, South Gwinnett; DB Jibrahn Claude, Grayson

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.