Class AAAAAAA state champion Grayson earned two of the three top awards on the All-Region 4-AAAAAAA Football Team, selected by the league’s coaches.
Rams running back Phil Mafah was Offensive Player of the Year, and defensive back Jayvian Allen was Defensive Player of the Year. Newton two-way star Nyland Green was named Region Player of the Year.
The full all-region team is as follows:
First-Team Offense
QB Dylan Lonergan, Brookwood
RB Cody Brown, Parkview
RB Khoreem Miller, South Gwinnett
WR Jared Brown, Parkview
WR Denylon Morrissette, Brookwood
WR Jamal Haynes, Grayson
WR Jaden Smith, Grayson
WR Corey Johnston, South Gwinnett
TE Stone Bonner, Brookwood
OL Johnnie Brown, Parkview
OL Ryan Young, Brookwood
OL Garrett Brophy, Grayson
OL Tyzen Wilkerson, Grayson
OL Ty VanHassel, South Gwinnett
OL Aristotle Henson, South Gwinnett
K Dan Le-Hernandez, Brookwood
First-Team Defense
DL Victoine Brown, Grayson
DL Elijah Johnson, South Gwinnett
DL Justin Benton, Newton
DL Tahjae Mullix, Newton
DL Noah Collins, Grayson
LB Grady Bryant, Grayson
LB Fernando Sanchez, Grayson
LB D.J. Johnson, South Gwinnett
LB Princeton Brown, Brookwood
DB Quincy Bryant, Parkview
DB Ronnie Hamrick, Parkview
DB Marquis Groves-Killebrew, Brookwood
DB Mumu Bin Wahad, Grayson
DB Andre Stewart, Brookwood
P Kyree Matheyson, South Gwinnett
Second-Team Offense
QB Colin Houck, Parkview; RB Tyler Curtis, Parkview; RB Alexander Diggs, Brookwood; WR Nigel Hussey, South Gwinnett; WR Conley Davis, Brookwood; WR Sam M’Bake, Brookwood; WR Zion Taylor, Parkview; TE Armond Anderson, South Gwinnett; OL Keyshawn Blackstock, Newton; OL Jackson Walls, Parkview; OL J.T. Hill, Brookwood; OL Oro Avery, Newton; OL Arbab Elsayed, Parkview; OL Alvin Nguyen, Brookwood; K Tyler Parnell, Parkview
Second-Team Defense
DL Torren Coppage, Parkview; DL David Patterson, Parkview; DL Malachi Arnett, Newton; DL Xavier McDowell, South Gwinnett; DL Jaidan Jackson, Grayson; DL Jackson Schulz, Brookwood; LB Brian Day, Parkview; LB Caleb Grant, Parkview; LB Jordan Davenport, Brookwood; LB Michael Haynes, Brookwood; DB Darius Green, Newton; DB Nijay Willis, Newton; DB Audavion Collins, Newton; DB Jay Wilson, South Gwinnett; DB Jibrahn Claude, Grayson
