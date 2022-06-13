As a Level 10 club gymnast, Leeiah Davis competes among the elites. And when her collegiate career begins, she’ll join other elite gymnasts in the NCAA history books.
Davis, 17, who recently graduated from Grayson High School, signed in early May to compete at Fisk University, which in February announced it would be the first HBCU in the country to launch a women’s gymnastics program.
Although Davis had received interest from a host of schools, including Illinois, Michigan, Oregon and Ball State, the offer from Fisk — located in Nashville, Tennessee — made for some significant clicks on her list.
“When Fisk became an option for me, my decision was set because I knew Fisk was where I wanted to go because I wanted to go to an HBCU since I was a little girl,” said Davis, the daughter of Martha and Demetrius Davis.
“It’s always been my dream to make history at an HBCU doing gymnastics and setting a path for younger girls like me to be able to follow their dreams and accomplish their goals at an HBCU as well. When that opportunity opened up for me, I had to take it. When you go to Fisk, you are literally walking on the grounds of history.”
When asked if she had completely comprehended the historic nature of her immediate future, Davis said, “I am so excited. My words can’t describe how I’m feeling and how I felt when I found out that this is my moment to take it and run with it and make something of it. There aren’t a lot of us — black girls — that get this opportunity, so to be able to have this opportunity made available to me, I couldn’t pass it up. I was super-excited when this came to me.”
Fisk’s inaugural team will be coached by former University of Georgia All-American Corrinne Wright Tarver and Davis said she was already well familiar with a number of her new teammates.
“We’ve all met already and some of us have even competed together throughout the years,” said Davis, whose career as a gymnast began at A.S.D. Gymnica Vicentiana in Vicenza, Italy (her father was a career military man, which necessitate plenty of moves). “Some of us are already close, and it was amazing to find out I would be in college with them.”
Davis, whose family moved to Gwinnett County about two years ago, trains at Georgia Elite Gymnastics in Watkinsville. Georgia Elite is owned and operated by former UGA gymnast Kim Arnold Arenas and her husband, former UGA baseball player Pete Arenas, and nearly two dozen former students have gone on to compete collegiately.
“Before we moved to Georgia, I was training elite, so Pete already knew about me and had been trying to get me to come to his gym since I was little,” said Davis. “When I gave up elite in Florida, I came to Georgia Elite because Pete is well known in the gymnastics world for getting his athletes where they need to be. It was the right time to move there and continue my pursuit of college gymnastics.”
While still in high school, Davis had a jam-packed day of classes and training and she thinks the whole routine will be somewhat easier at Fisk.
“Typically, I work out every day of the week except for Fridays and Sundays,” she said. “I go to school in the morning and go straight to practice after. School ends at 2 and practice starts at 5. I drive an hour to the gym, so I have to be out of the house by 4 o’clock. I’m at the gym from 5 until 9 every day and usually when I get home all I’ve got time to do is homework and go to bed. Then I wake up and do the same thing all over again.
“Pete, along with my parents, has helped me with time management and learning how to go with the flow and letting everything fall into place where it needs to. I feel I will be well prepared for college — college should be way easier than now. I won’t have to drive an hour and rush with homework; I’m going to have time to do all that, so I feel once I get in the college environment it will be so much easier to balance everything. It’s going to be better, I feel.”
Davis, who has had her fair share of gymnastics-related injuries, said she plans on majoring in sports medicine with an eye on working as an athletic trainer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.