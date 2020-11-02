Grayson senior Lauryn Peppers has committed to the Florida A&M University fastpitch softball program.
Peppers is a two-year starter who played second base, first base, pitcher and DP. She hit .333 as a senior with seven doubles, a home run, 16 RBIs, 16 runs scored and a .414 on-base percentage. She hit .300 as a junior with 27 hits, a double, a home run,16 RBIs and 13 runs scored. She is the daughter of Cannon and Quinesha Peppers.
