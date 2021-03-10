©Dale Zanine 2020_11_2401070.JPG

Grayson's Kourtney Rittenberry (4) takes a jump shot against Archer during the game Tuesday at Dacula High School. Photo: Dale Zanine

 Dale Zanine

Grayson senior Kourtney Rittenberry committed Wednesday to the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff women’s basketball program.

The 5-foot-11 guard played her first three seasons at South Gwinnett before helping the Rams to the state playoffs this season.

