Kelsie Walker, a 2021 Grayson grad, has committed to the Savannah State University fastpitch softball program.
Walker, a four-year starter at center field and shortstop, holds the Rams’ career record for most games played with 139, as well as the all-time marks for career walks (54) and runs scored in a season (50). She ranks second in career RBIs, career runs, stolen bases in a season and career stolen bases, while ranking in the top 10 in 11 other categories.
She was a first-team All-Region 4-AAAAAAA and all-county selection as a senior. She is the daughter of Charlie Walker.
