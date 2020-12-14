Grayson senior Kayla Lang has committed to the Emory University softball program.
Lang, a four-year starter and third baseman, played in 123 games with a career batting average of .307 and 58 RBIs, 68 runs, 38 stolen bases, 27 doubles and a .444 slugging percentage. She was a first-team All-Region 8-AAAAAAA selection in 2018 and 2019, as well as all-county in 2018. She is the daughter of Chris and Stacy Lang.
