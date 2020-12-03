Grayson senior Jordyn Green has committed to the Birmingham Southern (Ala.) College fastpitch softball program.
The two-year starter has played second base, catcher and outfield for the Rams, hitting .357 with 13 RBIs, 17 runs scored and a .415 on-base percentage as a senior. She was a first-team, All-Region 4-AAAAAAA selection and a Gwinnett County Diamond Club Scholar-Athlete. She is the daughter of Tim and Christine Green.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.