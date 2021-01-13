Grayson senior Jayvian Allen committed Wednesday to the Tennessee Tech University football program.
Allen, a defensive back, helped the Rams to the Class AAAAAAA state title this season, rushing for three touchdowns and intercepting a pass in the finals. He had 103 tackles, four interceptions and 10 forced fumbles.
