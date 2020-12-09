Grayson junior Emma Davis has committed to the College of Charleston (S.C.) fastpitch softball program.
The three-year outfield starter hit .462 with eight doubles, two triples, a home run, 15 RBIs, 32 runs, 27 stolen bases and a .490 on-base percentage for the Rams’ state playoff team. She earned first-team all-county honors from the Gwinnett Diamond Club and first-team All-Region 4-AAAAAAA honors. She also was on GACA’s Junior All-Star Team and earned honorable mention all-state honors. She is the daughter of Jon and Shannon Davis.
