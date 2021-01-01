The East Tennessee State University baseball program landed a commitment Friday from Grayson two-sport standout De’Yon Cannon.
Cannon, a 6-foot-2 junior, can play infield or outfield and is a right-handed pitcher. He also was a quarterback on the Rams’ state championship football team this season, throwing for 992 yards and nine touchdowns.
