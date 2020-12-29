Former Grayson guard Caleb Murphy, a guard at South Florida, was named the American Athletic Conference Freshman of the Week on Monday.
Murphy earned the honor after a 14-point outing last week against Wichita State. He also had six assists and three rebounds in the game.
