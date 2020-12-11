Longtime Gwinnett coach Bill Batchelor will be inducted this weekend into the Georgia Dugout Club Hall of Fame.
Batchelor reached the 500-win mark in his softball coaching career this past season while leading Grayson to another state playoff appearance. Three of his teams have finished as state runner-up — 2001 and 2004 at Brookwood and 2019 at Grayson. He coached 16 seasons at Brookwood, including 13 as head softball coach, before being hired at Grayson prior to the 2014 season. He won 343 games and nine region titles during his Brookwood tenure.
He has coached multiple sports during his career in education, including basketball, track and field and golf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.