As much success as Grayson’s football program has enjoyed in the 20 years since the school opened, its biggest accomplishments have come almost like clockwork over the most recent decade.
After winning a pair of Georgia High School Association championships in the state’s largest classification five years apart in 2011 and 2016, the Rams needed only four years to claim their latest title.
Grayson’s 38-14 win over cross-Gwinnett foe Collins Hill in the Class AAAAAAA title game Wednesday at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium definitely put this year’s Rams (14-0) in some heady company.
“It’s so surreal,” said senior defensive end Noah Collins, who who was part of a strong defensive effort that kept Collins Hill’s (12-3) prolific offense on its heels most of the night with two combined tackles and assists, including a sack. “We look at the past (teams) and we’re like, ‘We want to be just like them.’ Now we’re here, so we got it done.”
The way Grayson got the job done Wednesday night was in many ways similar to how the previous championship Rams teams won their titles.
This year’s team certainly had the kind of star power the previous teams did, with Power Five conference signees and commits like Collins, Jamal Haynes, Sebastian Sagar (all three with Georgia Tech), Victoine Brown (Louisville) and Jake Garcia (Miami, Fla.).
That group doesn’t even include injured starters like Phil Mafah (Clemson) and Daejon Reynolds (Florida), but even the abbreviated group compares favorably to the talent level of the previous title teams.
Like the 2011 team, this year’s Rams jumped on its opponent early, building up a 35-0 halftime lead before holding off a game Collins Hill attempt at a rally behind a second-half surge led by quarterback Sam Horn and receivers Travis Hunter and Clint Gilbert.
It was a sense of urgency inspired by some slow starts in earlier state playoff games.
“I think the difference in this game was the environment,” said Haynes, who hauled in six passes for 114 yards Wednesday, including a 37-yard TD pass from Garcia less than 90 seconds after the opening kickoff. “We saw that we had a big opportunity to do things on a big stage, and these boys took advantage of it quick and early in the game.”
But there were some significant differences from the manner of previous Grayson title teams.
In particular, this year’s Rams engaged in a little sleight of hand by using an offensive look they had not used before during the 2020 campaign, using safety Jayvian Allen in a Wildcat set in short-yardage situations that led to three rushing touchdowns.
“We were working on it and we had it ready,” Grayson coach Adam Carter said. “We didn’t have to use it (in the semifinals) against Norcross, but we kept practicing it if we needed that guy who could go in and get it on short yardage when we needed it. It was fun to watch him (get the job done). He’s just been so important to our football team. He’s such a great kid. I’m happy for that kid.”
Of course there were issues that neither of Grayson’s previous two teams had to deal with.
Aside from the aforementioned injuries to key players like Mafah and Reynolds, the disruption caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic pushed back the season two weeks and filled each week with uncertainty.
In the end, those issues only served to bring the Rams closer together, even players like Sagar, who moved with his family to Grayson from New York over the summer.
“It’s just amazing,” said Sagar, who missed a handful of games earlier this season after testing positive for COVID. “I feel like this whole team, we worked so hard for this. This feels good. We earned this.”
So how this 2020 Grayson team compare to the Rams title teams of 2011 and 2016?
It’s a question Carter, who joined former coaches Mickey Conn (2011) and Jeff Herron (2016) in leading Grayson to a state title, understandably prefers not to answer.
“You know, I came in after the fact (for the first two titles),” Carter said. “I don’t really know those guys. I know that Coach Conn and Coach Herron coached their tails off and had really good football teams. I’m just happy that this team is going to be in the conversation.
“We kind of left our mark on Grayson High School this year, so I’m proud of them for that. I don’t try to compare (teams), but I know in 2020, we were able to get it done. That’s all I know.”
