LOGANVILLE — Grayson reigns as region football champions once again.
The Rams came into Friday knowing a region title could be up for grabs. First, though, they’d have to take care of business against rival Archer at Grayson Community Stadium.
They held up their end of the deal as a healthy run game, coupled with a stalwart defense, keyed a 41-0 throttling of the visiting Tigers.
Meanwhile, the Battle of Five Forks played out in Lilburn between Parkview and Brookwood. After falling to Grayson, 42-14, a week ago, the Broncos knocked off the Panthers, 41-33, to hand the Rams — the lone team undefeated in Region 4-AAAAAAA play — the region crown.
The Rams (8-1, 4-0) suffered their only setback of the season down in Valdosta against Lowndes on Sept. 23. They’ve since taken their frustrations out on region opponents, breezing past Newton, South Gwinnett, Brookwood and Archer by a combined score of 157-27.
Grayson came into the week averaging just 12.6 points per game. The defensive unit wasn’t perfect Friday. But every time the Tigers (2-7, 1-3) pieced together a drive that appeared poised to result in points, the Rams bowed up and made the stop.
“It’s kind of how we’ve been the last couple weeks,” head coach Adam Carter said. “We played decent at times, and played really good at times. In today’s game, when you’re playing offenses like that, you’re going to give up yards. They’re going to get plays. They work all week, too.”
Carter’s team has adopted his bend-not-break mentality, and it continues to pay off.
“They’re going to get first downs, they’re going to get yards, but when we get down to it, can we keep them out of the end zone?” Carter said. “Our guys were able to do that [Friday.]”
It took just two drives for the Rams offense to break the plane of the end zone.
After going three-and-out their first time on the field, Grayson stitched together a seven-play, 51-yard scoring drive on its second possession. The drive was capped by junior quarterback Jeff Davis’ 10-yard rush, which gave the Rams the lead with 7:32 to go in the first quarter.
Senior kicker Paul Duncan drilled a 34-yard field goal later in the quarter to extend the lead to double figures. At the end of the first period, special teams once again aided the Rams.
With the quarter’s final seconds ticking off, Joe Taylor Jr. booted his second punt of the night into the sky. It landed deep in Tiger territory and took a friendly bounce before rolling dead at the 1-yard line, setting Archer up in the shadow of its own end zone to start the second quarter.
Taylor’s kick — and the ensuing roll — went on to provide to a nine-point swing.
Grayson’s Kylan Fox darted into the end zone on the third play of the second quarter, getting to the quarterback and forcing a safety. The Rams then received the ball back via kickoff, cashing it in for a touchdown three plays later when Taylor ripped off a 10-yard rushing touchdown. The Rams lead 19-0 at the 10:07 mark.
The Rams’ longest play of the night came on their next drive when Davis delivered a strike to senior Caden High, who fired up the afterburners on his way to a 70-yard touchdown. The ensuing two-point conversion made it 27-0.
Archer put its best drive of the night together at the end of the second quarter. The Tigers worked their way down to the 1-yard line to set up first down and goal to go. But after a run play was blown up, a false start backed the Tigers up to the 8-yard line, and a sack placed them on the 14, Grayson junior Keyon Woods intercepted a pass in the end zone to preserve the shutout.
The Rams leaned on a run-heavy attack in the second half. Junior Dylan Elder and Taylor both picked up rushing touchdowns while the offense chipped away at a worn-down defensive front and milked the clock.
“We knew coming into it that [Archer’s] defensive line was really good. Really, their front seven. They’re very aggressive. They’re very physical. We knew it was going to be hard to run the ball early” Carter said. “I challenged our offensive coaches this week and told them to come up with a plan that was for that.
“That they were going to be tough to run the football on early and to have a plan with some answers. They did a great job, so now we were able to continue to run the football.”
Recommended for you
Scenes from the West Hall at Wesleyan High School Football game on October 28, 2022. Click for more.PHOTOS: West Hall at Wesleyan Football
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented