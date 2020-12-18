NORCROSS – Norcross had used a very familiar script to win its first 13 games of the 2020 high school football season and earn a berth in its first state semifinal in seven years.
But in a showdown with Class AAAAAAA's only other undefeated team, it was visiting Grayson that stole the Blue Devils' script.
The Rams controlled the ground and the clock to draw in the Blue Devils' defense, which allowed quarterback Jake Garcia to throw over the top of the secondary for big plays in big situations.
Throw in a stifling defensive effort and Grayson wore down Norcross to earn its way back to the state title game for the first time in four years with a convincing 28-0 win Friday night at chilly Blue Devil Stadium.
Garcia finished the night 10 of 20 for 195 yards and two touchdowns, while Joseph Taylor Jr. and Sean Downer continued their solid work in relief of the injured Phil Mafah, combining for 121 yards on 29 carries, with each finding the end zone once.
Meanwhile, the Rams (13-0) finished the night 9 of 14 on third-down conversions, while the defense smothered Norcross for just 98 yards of total offense to move into the state finals Dec. 30 at Georgia State's Center Parc Stadium. In the title game, they will meet Gwinnett neighbor Collins Hill in a rematch of Sept. 18 clash won by the Rams 28-7.
Grayson handed the Blue Devils (13-1) their only loss of the season.
“Nobody's been able to run the ball against (Norcross this season),” Grayson coach Adam Carter said. “They're a talented bunch. They're physical and they're fast and nobody's really been able to line up and run it at them. Honestly, I'm jacked up that we were able to do that because we've run the ball relatively well since Phil got banged up, but to do that and consistently move the ball and get first downs. That's the difference in the game for us.
“The difference in any game is defensively, are you able to get off the field on third down, and offensively, are you able to stay on the field on third down. We look at that stat every Sunday and see where we're at. … You win the third-down battle and you win the turnover battle and you've got a chance to win a bunch of football games.”
Ironically, it was after Grayson failed to convert on third down that it was able to come up with a big play early in the game.
After forcing a Norcross punt, the Rams took their first possession of the game and marched 45 yards in eight plays to the Norcross 30 before facing fourth and 5 at the Blue Devils' 30-yard line.
That's when Garcia, after misfiring on his first three passes of the game, zipped a bullet on a slant pattern to Haynes beyond the first down marker, and the Georgia Tech signee sped past the Blue Devils' secondary to turn the catch into a 30-yard TD that gave Grayson a 7-0 lead with 6:52 left in the first quarter.
“Anytime my name's called, I want to do what I have to do,” said Haynes, who finished the night with four catches for 100 yards and the TD. “Every time my name is called, I have to make a play for my team, and that's what we (all) did.”
From there, both teams began to make their share of mistakes, but both had trouble cashing in their opportunities.
Norcross couldn't take advantage when Justin Dingle and Josh Graham each picked off Garcia, with one of those picks coming on a fourth down pass inside the red zone.
Meanwhile, Grayson had trouble capitalizing on eight Norcross penalties in the first half, though the Rams did get another golden opportunity on the second snap of the second quarter.
Jarren Shaw's knee touched the ground trying to handle a low snap on a punt to put the ball at the Blue Devils' 4-yard line.
Two plays later, Joseph Taylor Jr. cashed in the miscue with a 3-yard TD run to extend the Grayson lead to 14-0 with 10:32 left in the half.
Graham's interception and 5-yard return set Norcross up at the Grayson 48 late in the half, and two pass interference penalties eventually moved the ball as deep as the Rams' 16
But on fourth and 8, Mason Kaplan's fade throw towards the left corner of the end zone was picked off by A.J. Lopez with 1:38 left, and Grayson went into intermission with a 14-0 lead.
The Rams were able to keep that lead in the second half by keeping possession of the ball for most of the final 24 minutes by running 30 offensive plays to Norcross' 16.
Most of that accomplishment came on their success on third downs, with the Rams going 7 of 9 on third-down conversions in the second half.
Two of those conversions led directly to scores, including Garcia's 25-yard scoring strike to Jaden Smith that gave Grayson breathing room at 21-0 with 3:03 left in the third quarter. Smith also had a huge night receiving for the Rams with team-best five catches for 104 yards.
“Third down, we couldn't get off the field,” Norcross coach Keith Maloof said. “Third and long, third and short, third and whatever, you've got to give (Grayson) credit for executing on third down. We just couldn't get off the field. If we could've gotten off the field a few times and given our offense some momentum, that's the difference in the game. They executed on third down, and give them credit. They came in with a lot of enthusiasm and a lot of intensity, and they're talented. They got us (Friday) night.”
Meanwhile the Blue Devils simply couldn't get their offense going, managing just three first downs in the second half and just seven for the game, three of those by penalty.
And Downer added the icing on the cake with his 10-yard TD run with 2:27 left to put the game away and send Grayson to the finals.
GRAYSON 28, NORCROSS 0
Grayson 7 7 7 7 – 28
Norcross 0 0 0 0 – 0
SCORING SUMMARY
FIRST QUARTER
Grayson: Jamal Haynes 30 pass from Jake Garcia (Jimmy Gonzalez kick), 6:52
SECOND QUARTER
Grayson: Joseph Taylor Jr. 2 run (Gonzalez kick), 10:32
THIRD QUARTER
Grayson: Jaden Smith 25 pass from Garcia (Gonzalez kick), 3:03
FOURTH QUARTER
Grayson: Sean Downer 10 run (Gonzalez kick), 2:27
Gray Norc
First Downs 18 7
Rushes-Yards 39-144 27-25
Passing Yards 195 73
Comp.-Att.-INT 10-20-2 7-15-2
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 6-70 10-80
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: Grayson – Taylor 16-67, Downer 13-54, Jayvian Allen 4-15, Joseph Stone Jr. 6-8. Norcross – Jahni Clarke 11-35, Michael Porter 3-6, Kaleb Jackson 8-3, Mason Kaplan 3-3, Zion Alexander 1-(-5), TEAM 1-(-17).
Passing: Grayson – Garcia 10-20-2, 195. Norcross – Kaplan 6-13-2, 50; Trey Goodman 1-2-0, 23.
Receiving: Grayson – J. Smith 5-104, Haynes 4-100, Taylor 1-(-9). Norcross – Alexander 2-32, DeAndre Golden 1-16, Nakai Poole 1-13, Goodman 1-9, Porter 1-3, Lawson Luckie 1-(-1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.