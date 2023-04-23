Screenshot_20230423_003404_Samsung Internet.jpg

Jeramie Favors

LOGANVILLE — Grayson advanced to the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state baseball playoffs with a 6-5 win over Marietta in Game 3 of their first-round series on Saturday.

The Rams (20-13) will play at Lowndes in the second round April 28-29.

