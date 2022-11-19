LOGANVILLE — For the fifth straight year, Grayson will be practicing on Thanksgiving Day after beating Camden County 28-10 in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA football playoffs in a matchup of the last two state championship coaches at Grayson.
For Rams' head coach Adam Carter, the win was special, especially considering it was against his mentor and former Grayson head football coach Jeff Herron.
"I never thought I'd be playing in a playoff game against Coach Herron," Carter said. "That man has meant so much to me, not only in football but in life. It was an honor to come out on the field and compete with him."
The Rams got the scoring started just past the midway point of the first quarter when Joseph Taylor Jr. (93 total yards) rushed it into the end zone from the 2, to give the Rams an early 7-0 lead.
But the Wildcats (8-4) responded with their wing-T offense, never getting more than seven yards in eight plays to move the ball to the Grayson 42. Then, on the first play of the second quarter, quarterback Mason Robinson fooled the entire Grayson defense on a fake handoff and found Denigel Cooper wide open for a 42-yard touchdown pass to knot the game at 7-7.
"I told our kids all week that this was all about assignment football," Carter said. "They were playing against one of the most well-coached and well-disciplined teams in the state of Georgia. Everything is misdirection in the wing-T and you have to stay disciplined."
After Grayson (10-2) punted on the next drive, Camden County's Ja'marley Riddle returned it 33 yards to put the ball on the Grayson 37. However, the very next play, a fumble by the Wildcats was picked up by Myles Dawson, who returned it 66 yards for a touchdown, putting the Rams up 14-7 with 10:19 to go in the second quarter.
Camden responded on its next drive with a 35-yard field Gabe Caison to close the gap to 14-10.
The third quarter saw the Rams get the ball after a punt by the Wildcats and methodically move their way downfield. Rushes of 24, 12 and 8 yards by Dylan Elder (9 rushes, 60 yards) moved the ball down to the 25. Later, on 3rd-and-22, quarterback Jeff Davis (13 of 20, 129 yards) scrambled when the pocket collapsed and found Aiden Taylor over the middle for a 32-yard pass to put the ball inside the red zone. Three plays later, Davis went up the gut for a 10-yard score to extend the Rams' lead to 21-10.
The Rams were able to put the game away midway thanks to the efforts of their defense. A sack by freshman Tyler Atkinson, while he was sitting on the ground, moved the ball back to the Wildcats' 9. Then, another fumble by the Wildcats' was recovered by Tennessee-commit Jalen Smith on the 2, setting the Rams up with first-and-goal.
From there, it was Taylor again rushing it in giving the Rams the final points of the game.
"It was a week where we were telling the kids to buy into looking at one thing only," Carter said. "This is a tough offense to play against and you have to lock into your assignment."
With the win, the Rams will now travel to Milton for their fifth straight quarterfinal appearance, and seventh in the last eight years.
"The coolest thing is practicing on Thanksgiving morning," Carter said. "There's nothing like it and it's really special."
Camden Co. 0 10 0 0 - 10
Grayson 7 7 7 7 - 28
FIRST QUARTER
Grayson: Joseph Taylor Jr. 2 run (Jimmy Gonzalez-Sanchez kick) 5:03
SECOND QUARTER
Camden County: Denigel Cooper 42 pass from Mason Robinson (Gabe Caison kick) 11:49
Grayson: Myles Dawson 66 fumble recovery (Gonzalez-Sanchez kick) 10:19
Camden County: Caison 35 FG, 3:58
THIRD QUARTER
Grayson: Jeff Davis 10 run (Gonzalez-Sanchez kick) 6:12
FOURTH QUARTER
Grayson: Taylor 2 run (Gonzalez-Sanchez kick) 8:36
Recommended for you
Scenes from the Camden County at Grayson High School Football in the Second Round of the Class AAAAAAA Playoffs on November 18, 2022. Click for more.PHOTOS: Camden County at Grayson Football, Class AAAAAAA Playoffs, Second Round
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.