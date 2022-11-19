LOGANVILLE — For the fifth straight year, Grayson will be practicing on Thanksgiving Day after beating Camden County 28-10 in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA football playoffs in a matchup of the last two state championship coaches at Grayson.

For Rams' head coach Adam Carter, the win was special, especially considering it was against his mentor and former Grayson head football coach Jeff Herron.

Recommended for you