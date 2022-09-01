Grayson’s unique non-region schedule features back-to-back opponents from South Carolina the next two weeks. Up first is Saturday’s matchup with Fort Dorchester, a Class AAAAA school from North Charleston, S.C., in the Cam Newton Classic at Lakewood Stadium. The Rams host Spartanburg (S.C.) on Sept. 9 and play at Lowndes on Sept. 23 before heading into region play.
Through two weeks, Grayson hasn’t had any trouble with its non-region opposition. It defeated Marietta 32-12 in the Corky Kell Classic two weeks ago and dominated Eagle’s Landing in last week’s 44-10 win.
The Rams made quick work of Eagle’s Landing in a game where quarterback Jeff Davis II was 9 of 13 passing for 129 yards and three touchdowns in only 1 1/2 quarters. Caden High had three catches for 53 yards and two of those TDs, while Amari Alston rushed for 115 yards and a score on only six carries. Waltclaire Flynn Jr. (80 percent blocking grade, four pancake blocks) and the line also had a good night.
Defensively, Grayson caused Eagle’s Landing issues with big games from players like Ravon Johnson (two tackles for losses, two sacks, two QB pressures), Andre Fuller Jr. (3 1/2 tackles, 1 1/2 for losses, 1 1/2 sacks), Tyler Atkinson (10 tackles, 1 1/2 for losses, 1 1/2 sacks, five QB pressures) and Chris Maddox (three tackles, one for loss, one sack, one QB pressure).
Fort Dorchester went 12-1 last season, going unbeaten until a loss to Dutch Fork in the AAAAA Lower State Championship Game.
