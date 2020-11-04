Grayson will host its inaugural Flag Football Invitational at the high school Saturday.
The Rams are joined in the field by fellow Gwinnett schools Brookwood and Discovery, as well as Forsyth Central, West Forsyth, Osborne and Sequoyah from outside the county. Games begin at 9 a.m. with the last round of games planned for 4 p.m.
The full schedule is as follows:
9 a.m. — Discovery vs. Sequoyah (Field 1)
9 a.m. — Grayson vs. West Forsyth (Field 2)
10 a.m. — Grayson vs. Discovery (Field 1)
10 a.m. — Sequoyah vs. West Forsyth (Field 2)
Noon — Discovery vs. West Forsyth (Field 1)
Noon — Grayson vs. Sequoyah (Field 2)
1 p.m. — Osborne vs. Sequoyah (Field 1)
1 p.m. — Brookwood vs. Forsyth Central (Field 2)
2 p.m. — Brookwood vs. Discovery (Field 1)
2 p.m. — Osborne vs. Forsyth Central (Field 2)
4 p.m. — Brookwood vs. Osborne (Field 1)
4 p.m. — Grayson vs. Forsyth Central (Field 2)
