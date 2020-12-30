ATLANTA — Grayson buried Collins Hill in the first half of an all-Gwinnett, Class AAAAAAA football championship game Wednesday at Georgia State, and rolled to a 38-14 victory for its third state title in a 10-year span.
The Rams (14-0), ranked in the top five nationally in multiple polls, also won state championships in 2011 and 2016.
Jayvian Allen rushed for three first-half touchdowns and had an interception on defense as Grayson built a 35-0 halftime lead. Jake Garcia also threw for a pair of first-half scores, a 37-yarder to Jamal Haynes on the game’s first possession and a 7-yarder to Myles Woods.
Collins Hill (12-3), making its first state finals appearance, got its first points on the opening drive of the third quarter on a 5-yard TD pass from Sam Horn to Travis Hunter. Horn also hit Clint Gilbert for a 45-yard TD in the second half, but couldn’t overcome the 35-point halftime deficit.
