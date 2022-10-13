Every football game is huge in a six-team region, and Friday’s 4-AAAAAAA game in Snellville is a big one. South Gwinnett, after a 4-0 start, hopes to rebound from back-to-back losses, the latter to Parkview in the region opener. Grayson defeated Newton in its region opener two weeks ago, rebounding from its first loss of the season, 24-14 at Lowndes.
These two teams had a tight showdown last season, won 17-14 by the Rams.
New Grayson quarterback J.D. Davis has filled a key role so far, completing 79 of 110 passes (71.8 percent) for 970 yards and eight touchdowns, adding a boost to what was expected to be a strong ground game. Joseph Taylor (75 rushes, 425 yards, six TDs) leads a deep Grayson running back corps. Davis’ top playmakers in the passing game have included John Cineas (19-285-1), Caden High (17-291-3) and JoJo Stone (16-206-3).
Jalen Smith (68 tackles, nine for losses, four sacks, six QB hurries, one interception), Tyler Atkinson (50 tackles, nine for losses, 3 1/2 sacks, 15 QB hurries), Myles Woods (29 tackles, five for losses), Gabe Buck (37 tackles, two for losses, one sack, three QB hurries), Darren McKenzie (21 tackles, 5 1/2 for losses, 2 1/2 sacks, four QB hurries) and Chris Maddox (22 tackles, 4 1/2 for losses, 3 1/2 sacks, six QB hurries) are among the best in defensive production for the Rams.
South is led offensively by quarterback Nate Miller (794 passing yards, seven TDs, 262 rushing yards, three TDs), and backs Jayqunn Billingsley (71-362-3) and Jayshawn Appling (69-315-3).
The Comets’ defensive standouts include Darius Owens (40 tackles, three for losses), Caleb Collins (33 tackles), Tymere Burton (25 tackles, four for losses, one interception), A.J. Pigford (31 tackles, 19 for losses, nine sacks), Daniel Hebbert (29 tackles), Austin Scott (32 tackles, seven for losses), Zion Dunn (six tackles for losses, three sacks) and Ike Eneude (three interceptions).
