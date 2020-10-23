LOGANVILLE — Grayson swept visiting Hillgrove 10-2 and 8-1 in the Class AAAAAAA state softball playoffs on Friday.
The Rams will host North Gwinnett next Tuesday in the Elite 8 matchup with a trip to the Final Four in Columbus on the line.
In the opener, Kylie Macy tossed five innings in the circle and was charged with giving up two runs on three hits while fanning eight. Jordyn Green led the Rams with three hits while Kayla Lang, Kelsie Walker and Skyler Gilbert recorded two hits each.
Macy again started in the clincher and bettered her stat line by allowing only one unearned run and six hits while striking out 11. Lang paced the offense with three hits and drove in a pair of runs. Kailyn Jones and Emma Davis each provided two hits while Kelsie Walker drove in three runs for Grayson.
