LOGANVILLE — Grayson shut down visiting Lowndes in a 58-28 victory Tuesday in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA boys basketball playoffs.
Robert Cowherd led four double-figure scorers with 11 points, and added three steals. Tyrese Elliot (10 points, three assists), Taje Kelly (10 points, 11 rebounds) and Chauncey Wiggins (10 points, seven rebounds) also chipped in offensively.
Melo Oglesby (eight rebounds) and Chad Moodie (seven rebounds) were key on the glass for the Rams (22-3), who host the McEachern-Marietta winner in the second round.
