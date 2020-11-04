Grayson senior Garrett Brophy made a commitment Wednesday morning to the Johns Hopkins University (Md.) football program.
The offensive lineman was an all-state selection as a junior the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association, as well as an all-county selection by the Daily Post and the Touchdown Club of Gwinnett.
