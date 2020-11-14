LOGANVILLE — Jamal Haynes’ 79-yard touchdown pass to Jaden Smith on the second play from scrimmage, a trick play that caught the Newton defense off guard, set the tone for undefeated Grayson Friday night.
The 5-foot-9 senior wide receiver went on to give the Rams a 14-0 lead after returning a punt for a touchdown less than four minutes later, and that was all the hosts needed to rout visiting Newton 37-0 in their final regular season game of the season.
The win locks up the Region 4-AAAAAAA title for the Rams (9-0, 4-0), something head coach Adam Carter was thrilled about at the conclusion of the game.
“We scored in all three phases tonight,” Carter said. “When you do that, your winning percentage goes up a lot. That was a good game for us overall. I’m excited. We’ve got a bye week next week for the playoffs. Region champs, 9-0, it’s pretty cool.”
Grayson did most of its damage in the first half scoring five touchdowns — three on offense, one on defense and one on special teams.
Carter credited his offensive coaching staff for getting creative with the trick play touchdown to start the game.
“My offensive coaching staff has done a great job,” Carter said. “They’ve done it all year putting our kids in positions to be successful. They’re creative guys and have a lot of offensive experience and knowledge.”
Jake Garcia tossed his fifth touchdown of the season for the Rams on his first opportunity to lead the Ram offense late in the first quarter when he connected with star running back Phil Mafah on a wheel route for a 44-yard score.
Garcia hit Mafah in stride down the left sideline with a beautifully thrown ball and watched the 6-foot-1, 210-pound Clemson commit do the rest.
“It was a wheel up the sideline,” Garcia said. “We had the inside linebacker trailing on (Phil) and I saw him even with him. I knew Phil was faster than him and I just let it fly. Phil is a different type of running back and he’s a special kid that Clemson will get.”
Their lead was extended to four scores when Mumu Bin-Wahad scooped up a fumble and returned it more than 50 yards for a touchdown.
The fumble came on a completion from Newton quarterback Jevarra Martin to running back Quincy Cullins inside Grayson territory.
With the Grayson defense punishing the Newton offense on virtually every drive, Garcia and the offense took the field once more late in the second quarter and scored again.
Garcia threw two strikes to Sebastian Sager and Haynes before handing the ball off to sophomore running back Joseph Taylor, who burst through the teeth of the Newton defense en route to a 22-yard score.
Leading Newton 34-0 at the half, Grayson used the second half to let backups play for the vast majority and added a field goal Jimmy Gonzalez midway through the third quarter to cap the scoring.
Despite facing many Grayson backups, the Newton offense continued to struggle in the second half. Newton was held out of the red zone and off of the scoreboard in the second half, completing the first shutout of the season for the Grayson defense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.