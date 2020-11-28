LOGANVILLE — Hoping for a quick start to his football team's first-round playoff game at home against Tift County, Grayson head coach Adam Carter thought starting Jake Garcia at quarterback would give them the best chance to do that.
The second-year head coach was right.
Garcia let the ball fly early in the first quarter, scoring touchdowns on the first two drives through the air, and the Rams never looked back en route to a dominant 43-0 victory over the Blue Devils in the Class AAAAAAA first round. Grayson is home again next week in the second round against Harrison.
“We had two weeks to get ready and we know what (Tift) was going to do to us from a defensive standpoint,” Carter said. “They were going to load the box and they were big, so we knew we were going to throw the ball early. We thought (Jake) gave us a good option to throw the ball early and make some big plays and that’s what happened.”
The USC commit finished his night with 180 yards passing on 11 completions with four touchdowns — three passing and one rushing.
“I’ve been mentally preparing like I was going to start,” Garcia said. “That’s just who I am. I felt good and comfortable. (My receivers) make it a lot of fun. They get me out of trouble when I play bad. They make me look good.”
Grayson’s defense pitched its second consecutive shutout and was led by a strong showing from the front seven, which was able to match Tift County’s physicality from the very first snap.
The Rams' defense never allowed the Blue Devils to reach the red zone on the night.
“I have a physical group and I think they’ve proved that all year,” Carter said. “They’ll line up with anyone in front of them and go toe to toe with them. I’m proud of that more than anything. To be able to do that against a really physical South Georgia football team is a big deal for me.”
The Rams made their first drive of the night look easy after marching down the field and scoring on only six plays. Garcia was 4 of 5 on the drive and ended things with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Marcellis Turner.
Mumu Bin-Wahad got the Rams defense going with an interception on Tift County’s ensuing drive, setting up another quick score for the Rams offense.
Garcia needed only five plays to throw his second touchdown pass in as many drives when he rolled out of the pocket to his right before delivering a deep ball to Jaden Smith, who hauled it in for a 40-yard score.
“The safety stayed in the middle of the field and I saw Jake roll out, so I tossed my hand up and he trusted me enough to throw it down there,” Smith said. “Big-time players make big-time plays and that’s what I had to do.”
Grayson’s longest scoring drive came early in the second quarter when Garcia called his own number and pounded his way into the end zone from two yards out to extend their lead to 22-0 with just over nine minutes remaining in the half.
The score was set up in large part to back-to-back 19-yard completions to running back Sean Downer and Georgia Tech commit Jamal Haynes.
Carter was none too pleased with how his Rams ended the half after that scoring drive, but the hosts got things going early in the second half with Garcia’s third passing TD of the night, this time to Haynes.
Later in the third quarter, Turner scored his second touchdown of the night on a 26-yard run to extend their lead to 36-0 and put the game out of reach.
“It’s like they hit the emergency brake in the second quarter and we just couldn’t get back going,” Carter said. “In the second half, we played better.”
The Rams final score of the night came on an Eldric Griffin blocked punt that was eventually recovered in the end zone by teammate A.J. Lopez with 10:31 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Not all of Grayson’s dominant performance was worth cheering after star running back and Clemson commit Phil Mafah was injured late in the second quarter while carrying the ball.
Mafah was carted off with a lower right leg injury at halftime and did not return to the game.
“That’s tough, man,” Carter said. “That’s one of the best kids there is, period. For something like that to happen, it took a toll on our team because of the impact that Phil brings. We’ll figure out ways to find it, but you can’t replace Phil Mafah. We’ll just have to get creative and some kids will have to step up and do some things for us.”
