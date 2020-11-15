HOSCHTON — Grayson Green used a second-quarter blitz to defeat North Gwinnett 26-0 Saturday for the Gwinnett Football League’s 6- and 7-year-old championship at Mill Creek.
The win caps an undefeated season for Grayson, though things didn’t start so well for the Rams.
On the first play of the game, Grayson fumbled and it was recovered by the Bulldogs. The Rams defense stiffened and held North Gwinnett out of the end zone. Neither team was able to dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.
With the teams scoreless in the second quarter, Grayson’s Dre’den Wedlowe raced 68 yards for the touchdown. With the converted extra point, the Rams led 7-0. Another big play, still in the second quarter, added to the Grayson lead. Anthony Austin scored from 38 yards on a rush to increase the margin. The extra point was good, making it 14-0.
Trying to mount a comeback, North was unable to sustain its drives and Grayson added to its lead when Kyrif White scored from one yard out to make it 20-0. Austin capped off the championship with a 17-yard run in the second half for his second touchdown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.