After running through its first four opponents in decisive fashion, Grayson’s football team goes on a long road trip Friday to face perennial power Lowndes.
Lowndes lost 49-34 last week to East Coweta, its first game against a Georgia opponent after going 2-1 against Florida teams American Heritage (38-20 loss), Gadsden County (33-0 win) and North Miami Beach (43-18). The Vikings are 2-2 all-time against Grayson, and have won the past two games in the series in the state quarterfinals in 2019 and 2018.
Grayson, off last week, has impressed in its 4-0 start with routs of Marietta (32-12) and Eagle’s Landing (44-10) before wins over two South Carolina teams, Fort Dorchester (28-0) and Spartanburg (51-24). In the most recent win, the Rams blitzed Spartanburg for a 31-0 lead after the first quarter, but didn’t match that energy over the ensuing three quarters of a 51-24 win.
“It’s always good to get a win, but we weren’t good overall tonight,” Grayson head coach Adam Carter said after beating Spartanburg. “We’ve got to get back our focus.”
In the Spartanburg win, Caden High amassed 132 yards of offense and had an interception on defense, while Amari Alston rushed for 70 yards and two touchdowns on only six carries. Jalen Smith led the Grayson defense with a first-quarter pick-six, along with nine tackles (one for loss) and a sack. Tyler Atkinson (11 tackles, two for losses, one sack, four QB pressures), Chris Maddox (four tackles, two for losses, two sacks, one QB pressure), Matt Kilgore (nine tackles, one for loss), Darren McKenzie (three tackles, one for loss, one sack, one QB pressure, one fumble recovery) and Myles Woods (three tackles, two pass breakups) also stood out on defense.
When: Friday, 8 p.m.
Last meeting: Lowndes won 28-20 in 2019 state quarterfinals
