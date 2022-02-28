Grayson resident Steve Gwyn is one of seven selections to the Georgia Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.
Gwyn was chosen as Lifetime Service to Wrestling recipient. He will be inducted at a ceremony Sunday, April 24 at The Venue at Friendship Springs in Flowery Branch.
Gwyn is a 1972 graduate of Chamblee High School, where had placed third and second at 119 pounds in the Georgia High School Association state tournament. The Georgia Tech graduate served 37 years (1974-2011) as a referee with the Georgia Wrestling Officials Association, and held various leadership roles in that organization, including president and vice president. He also was a mentor and trainer for both veteran and new officials.
He was recognized as Outstanding Official from the Gwinnett County Takedown Club and the DeKalb County Takedown Club three times, and worked frequently at the GHSA region and state tournaments. Additionally, he was an official at numerous freestyle, Kids USA and other open tournaments. Along with NWHOF coach Ed Winterstein, his high school coach at Chamblee, he founded and directed Dunwoody Church Wrestling, a program for youngsters in grades 1 to 7.
Gwyn and his wife, Jo Anna Richbourg, reside in Grayson, and he has one adult son, Cory. Gwyn serves as project site superintendent for Worthing Southeast Builders, a general contracting firm.
