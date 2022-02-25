LOGANVILLE — Call Tyrese Elliott Mr. Fourth Quarter.
When Grayson needed big shots down the stretch in its second-round Class AAAAAAA state tournament boys basketball game against visiting Mountain View, it turned to Elliott and he did not disappoint.
After trailing the Bears at halftime and at the end of the third quarter, Elliott put the Rams on his back and scored nine points in the fourth quarter to help deliver Grayson a hard-fought 69-63 win.
The victory sets up home-court advantage in the Rams' Elite Eight matchup against in-county foe Berkmar next Tuesday night after the Rams won the coin toss.
Grayson head coach Geoffrey Pierce gave a lot of credit to Mountain View for playing his team tough and providing a scare until late in the fourth quarter.
“No disrespect to any other county, but we feel like we’ve got the best, most competitive county when it comes to athletics,” Pierce said. “Especially in basketball. There is a lot of pride. I’ve known (Mountain View head coach B.J.) Roy a while. He wasn’t going to have his boys come out here and lay down. They were going to fight because people take pride in wanting to be the best in the county. That’s why the games are always competitive.”
Grayson jumped out to an early 10-point lead in the first quarter, 13-3 after a Gicarri Harris layup and appeared to be well on their way to an easy victory in the second round.
The Rams led 21-16 at the end of the first quarter and held a 28-21 lead with 3:55 left in the half before the Bears made their presence known.
First, it was a Michael White layup. Then it was back-to-back corner 3-pointers from C.J. Johnson and White to trim Grayson’s lead to one, 30-29.
A pair of made free throws from Johnson gave Mountain View a 31-30 lead with just under two minutes remaining in the half before the sophomore connected on another 3-pointer, this time from way downtown to give the Bears a 34-30 lead going into halftime.
Grayson answered back in the third quarter with an 11-2 run to take a 41-36 lead, but the Bears refused to go away. They trimmed Grayson’s lead to one before an A.J. Cheeks layup gave them the lead back with 1:12 left in the quarter.
Heading into the fourth, the Bears held a one-point lead, 46-45. But after a Chauncey Wiggins jumper gave the Rams the lead back, 47-46 on their first possession to start the fourth quarter, the Bears never led again.
Elliott scored nine points to follow and added in an assist and the Rams never looked back. Clutch free throws down the stretch gave the Rams breathing room when they needed it the most after the Bears were forced to intentionally foul.
“Down the stretch, we closed it out at the line,” Pierce said. “We didn’t give up any second-chance points down the stretch. Going to the line and closing it out, that’s huge. At this point in the year, everybody is talented. You have to come out and match their intensity and I thought we did a better job of that in the second half.”
Elliott finished his night with a team-high 20 points and Pierce couldn’t have been happier with the way he played, especially in the fourth quarter.
“We needed it,” Pierce said of Elliott’s big shots. “We challenged him at halftime just to dominate. He’s capable of playing like that whenever he wants to. He responded to the challenge at halftime and that’s what you expect your leaders to do.”
Harris chipped in with 12 points and was a perfect 6-for-6 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter. Wiggins scored 14 and Amir Taylor scored nine in the win.
