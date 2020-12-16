Grayson quarterback Jake Garcia announced his commitment to the Miami Hurricanes on social media Wednesday night.
Garcia, a native Californian, was a longtime Southern California commit who moved to Georgia earlier this year when the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the high school football season in his home state. He originally enrolled at Valdosta, where he was declared ineligible, and moved to Grayson later in the season. He has played the final three regular season games and three playoff games for the Rams, who face Norcross in the state semifinals Friday.
Garcia is a four-star prospect and the No. 46 player nationally in the 247Sports.com composite rankings.
