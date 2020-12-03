Grayson quarterback Jake Garcia opened his recruitment back up Thursday night with an announcement on social media.
The senior had been committed to Southern California since Sept. 23, 2019. He is ranked as a four-star recruit and 46th nationally in the 247Sports.com composite rankings. The 247Sports experts have Miami (Fla.) and Nebraska as Garcia’s other favorites along with USC.
“After many discussions with my family and careful consideration, I am de-committing from USC,” Garcia wrote in the post. “Doing so will allow me to honestly evaluate my options as the early signing date quickly approaches. No love has been lost for the USC family.”
Garcia transferred to Grayson after beginning the school year at Valdosta, where he was declared ineligible by the Georgia High School Association for not making a “bona-fide” move. He moved to Valdosta from his native California when his home state postponed high school football because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He made his debut with Grayson on Oct. 30 in a win over Parkview that was broadcast nationally by ESPN. Garcia has completed 31 of 52 passes (59.6 percent) for 690 yards and eight touchdowns with one interception in four games with the Rams, who host Harrison in the Class AAAAAAA second round on Friday.
